Philanthropy Calendar, May 21, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Breakfast time

Sojourner House will hold its 10th annual Sojo Mojoe Breakfast on Friday, May 30, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St., Providence. The event will connect attendees with advocates, policymakers and community leaders who are committed to advancing violence-prevention efforts and supporting survivors. Tickets cost $95 and proceeds raised will support the nonprofit. For more information, visit Sojourner House’s website.

Out for a walk

The Mental Health Association of Rhode Island will hold its Walkathon fundraiser on Saturday, May 31, at 9 a.m. at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Proceeds raised will support the organization’s mission to promote mental health in the state. Various prizes will be offered. Registration starts at $25. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Game on

The Rotary Club of Newport and Newport Polo Club will hold its annual Charity Match on Saturday, May 31, at 5 p.m. at the club, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. The match will support the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund and charitable initiatives. Along with the match, the event will feature food trucks and a cash bar. Tickets cost $15 for general admission, and children ages 15 and younger are free with an adult. For more information, email info@newportrotary.org.

Scoring goals

Project GOAL, a local nonprofit supporting education opportunities for local youths through soccer, will hold its annual gala on Friday, June 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium, 150 Taft St., Pawtucket. The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, wine grabs and a major raffle. Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $250 for VIP. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Summer fun

Saint Vincent’s Services will hold its annual Summer Celebration Gala on Friday, June 13, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Shining Tides, 38 Reservation Road, Mattapoisett, Mass. The health organization’s annual fundraiser aims to raise funds to renovate its on-site cafeteria. Tickets cost $175. For more information, call (508) 235-3228 or email kdawkins@stvservices.org.

On the links

The John E. Fogarty Foundation will hold its 10th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, June 23, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave., East Providence. The event will benefit the organization that supports those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. A foursome costs $3,500. For more information, visit the organization’s website.