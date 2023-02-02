Philip R. Primeau Joins Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce Law Firm

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce (RCFP) announces that attorney Philip R. Primeau has joined the firm’s commercial lending and corporate law practice groups. He focuses on negotiating, structuring, diligencing and documenting term, revolving and construction loans collateralized by real estate and business assets. He deals with business and corporate matters ranging from commercial zoning and land use to the resolution of mechanics’ liens, and is a certified information privacy professional. A summa cum laude graduate of Providence College, he earned a bachelor of arts degree in theology, and subsequently earned his juris doctorate degree from Roger Williams University School of Law.