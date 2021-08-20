Plant-based protein for active lifestyles

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rupert Whiteley was not feeling well one day after taking the whey-based protein powder supplements he had been consuming. Whiteley, a workout enthusiast, needs protein for muscle repair and recovery, but his doctor suggested he lay off the products he was using, as they contained some unrecognizable ingredients and too much sugar. Fed up and…