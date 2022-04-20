Plant City Food Hall adopts SpotOn restaurant platform

PROVIDENCE – Software and payments provider SpotOn is now partnering with Plant City Food Hall in Providence, the company announced.

The company’s restaurant management platform joins food hall owners and individual hawkers in one cloud-based system for streamlined operations, reporting and guest experience.

According to SpotOn, a commercial real estate surplus means that food halls can give independent restaurants the ability to expand with reduced overhead costs. This gives food halls a good opportunity to expand in a post-pandemic economy, SpotOn said, with demand up for takeout food and consumers looking to gather again.

“We’re really proud of our ability to customize, configure and implement SpotOn technology in these incredible food halls where there are many intricacies and stakeholders involved,” Ben Pryor, director of innovation, said in a statement. “Through our partnership with a few early adopters, we were able to adapt and evolve our system to meet the specific needs of a food hall – from the basics like online and QR ordering to integrated reporting across vendors, to seamless revenue sharing models, to intuitive hardware and software for fast and easy staff training in under 30 minutes.”

The 10,000-square-foot Plant City, a vegan food hall and marketplace, was approaching its two-year anniversary when the team realized that the high-volume operation with multiple self-owned concepts needed an enterprise solution, according to its owners.

Today Plant City is powered by SpotOn Restaurant’s fully integrated restaurant platform with 10 point-of-sale terminals, 15 SpotOn Serve handhelds and two Kitchen Display Screens, according to the company.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.