PROVIDENCE – Plant City, the plant-based restaurant complex at 334 South Water St., announced Monday it will shutter on Feb. 8, citing a sustained drop in customer traffic tied to disruptions caused by the Washington Bridge closure and rebuild.

The eatery opened in June 2019 and billed itself as the world’s largest plant-based restaurant, featuring multiple dining concepts, bars, a coffee bar, retail market and event space.

“It is with heavy hearts that Plant City Providence announces our closure,” owner Kim Anderson said. “Rhode Islanders and visitors welcomed us with open arms in 2019. We are so honored to have been a part of your lives for six and a half years, and grateful for every visit of every guest.”

Anderson said the bridge disruption altered traffic patterns and access to the waterfront corridor connecting downtown Providence to Interstate 195, leading to a lasting decline in customers.

“Over the past two years, we have seen an immediate and lasting reduction in the number of guests visiting our Providence location,” Anderson said. “In addition, we have essentially lost our early ‘first seating’ of diners and our sales are down meaningfully. Guests have told us they often reconsider plans or avoid the area due to rush hour traffic backups.”

She added the restaurant weathered multiple setbacks – including opening shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic – but ongoing access and traffic issues around the waterfront ultimately made continued operation unsustainable.

Farouk Rajab, president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said Plant City’s closure reflects a broader challenge for downtown restaurants affected by the Washington Bridge.

On Dec. 11, 2023, state officials suddenly closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 195 on the Washington Bridge after contracted engineers discovered broken anchor rods that put the highway connecting Providence and East Providence at risk of collapse.

At the time, the westbound bridge over the Seekonk River carried over 90,000 vehicles a day, the Rhode Island Current record. That estimate has fallen to around 70,000 vehicles using the converted lanes on the eastbound bridge as of November 2025, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation’s monthly traffic volume report.

"Our data shows downtown restaurants are taking a bigger hit than those on the East Side when it comes to the bridge closure, with sales tax receipts declining due to reduced foot traffic," Rajab said. "Remote work and less office workers in Providence just compound these challenges, creating a tough environment for restaurants that weren’t designed for this new normal.”

Several well‑known downtown Providence restaurants have shut their doors in recent years, including Kin Southern Table & Bar, NicoBella’s Family Restaurant, Durk’s Bar‑B‑Q, Yoleni’s Greek market, Res American Bistro and Kleos, reflecting broader challenges for eateries in the area.

"It’s a challenging landscape,” Rajab added.

Back at Plant City, management said it is now providing references for Providence employees and has coordinated with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, which is scheduled to visit the restaurant early this week to connect workers with employment resources and training, according to Monday's announcement.

Employees were informed of the closure before the public announcement, the restaurant said.

“We have been fortunate to be part of an amazing community, and we are especially lucky to have worked with a truly wonderful team of talented and hard-working individuals,” Anderson said.

The Providence location also served as the flagship for Anderson’s broader climate-focused food initiative. Anderson, a Rhode Island-based entrepreneur, said the concept was inspired by research into the environmental and health impacts of plant-based diets.

The restaurant also hosted educational programming and events, including initiatives such as Plant Docs, and featured appearances by medical experts, chefs and athletes.

Plant City’s Warwick and Barrington locations will remain open. Gift cards may be redeemed at the Providence location through Feb. 8.

(Material from The Rhode Island Current was used in this report.)