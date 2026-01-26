Plant City to close Providence eatery, citing Washington Bridge impact

By
-
PLANT CITY'S Providence location on South Water Street in Providence will close on Feb. 8. / COURTESY OF PLANT CITY

PROVIDENCE – Plant City, the plant-based restaurant complex at 334 South Water St., announced Monday it will shutter on Feb. 8, citing a sustained drop in customer traffic tied to disruptions caused by the Washington Bridge closure and rebuild. The eatery opened in June 2019 and billed itself as the world’s largest plant-based restaurant, featuring

