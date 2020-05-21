Prime Restoration and Remediation purchases Woonsocket building

PRIME RESTORATION and Remediation LLC will move its headquarters from Lincoln to Woonsocket after purchasing the building at 811 Park East Drive, above. / COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL

WOONSOCKET – A residential and commercial remediation and repair company has purchased an industrial flex building in the Highway Office Park of Woonsocket and plans to relocate its headquarters there.

Prime Restoration and Remediation LLC is now headquartered in Lincoln. Its new property, at 811 Park East Drive in Woonsocket, sold for $1.4 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

Rodman Real Estate represented Prime Restoration.

The 20,000-square-foot building sits on a 2.5-acre site.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

