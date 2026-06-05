Privacy isn’t dead; Big Tech has made it inconvenient

By
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Sandra Matz
Sandra Matz

“You have zero privacy … get over it,” Scott McNealy, then CEO of Sun Microsystems, declared in 1999. What might have sounded like a bold claim at the turn of the millennium has turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy in today’s era of big data and artificial intelligence. Computer algorithms can connect the digital breadcrumbs of your existence, including Google

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