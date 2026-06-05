Privacy isn’t dead; Big Tech has made it inconvenient

“You have zero privacy … get over it,” Scott McNealy, then CEO of Sun Microsystems, declared in 1999. What might have sounded like a bold claim at the turn of the millennium has turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy in today’s era of big data and artificial intelligence. Computer algorithms can connect the digital breadcrumbs of your existence, including Google searches, browsing histories, social media posts and GPS locations to paint an astonishingly accurate picture of your preferences, routines and inner mental life. These profiles often describe people better than their closest friends might. Yours may even tell you something you don’t know about yourself. Why do so many people do so little to protect their privacy online? In talking to my students and giving public talks around the world, I have come to realize that people often substitute the question of whether they care about their privacy with two simpler and misleading ones: Is sharing my data worth it? And am I worried about my data being out there? These questions act as mental shortcuts. They seem reasonable but can mask your true feelings and lead you to decisions that don’t serve your long-term interests. When I ask people whether they care about their online privacy, they often respond by listing the benefits they get from sharing their personal data: Google Maps navigation, Netflix recommendations, Uber rides. That’s answering a different question: Is sharing my personal data worth it? Swapping these questions seems like a reasonable approach on the surface. People often assess value by how much it would hurt to give something up. Sharing personal data brings benefits you may be unwilling to give up. But this substitution is problematic. First, the upside of sharing data is typically obvious: If I share my GPS location, Google aps can tell me how to get from A to B. But the downside is often more nebulous and abstract. My GPS location, for example, can also reveal to anyone who collects or buys the data whether I might be at risk of depression. Second, people’s attention naturally gravitates toward the few instances where data sharing benefits them. Those instances are the exception. Finally, even if the benefits were to outweigh the risks in a particular instance, that doesn’t mean you don’t care about privacy. Ideally, wouldn’t you prefer to enjoy these services while also maintaining privacy? A second common response is I don’t care because I have nothing to hide. This idea has been carefully nurtured by Big Tech: If you’re uncomfortable sharing your data, something must be wrong with you. But that’s not true. Privacy isn’t about covering wrongdoing. It’s about maintaining control over your personal information. You might not be worried about your data today, but that sense of safety can be fragile. Take history: In 1933, Germany was a democracy. In 1934, it wasn’t. Personal data, such as religious affiliation, included in the census, played a major role in enabling persecution during the Holocaust. That scenario may feel distant, but the principle is not. You cannot predict how your data will be used tomorrow. Understanding the true value of privacy, and realizing that you care about protecting it more than you might have thought, is a necessary precursor to action. But personal motivation isn’t enough. Managing your personal data in today’s world is time-consuming. It’s too much for even a diligent person to read and decipher the legalese of all the terms and conditions they agree to. For the intention-action gap to close, the burden to protect privacy needs to shift away from individuals and toward systemic solutions. That means designing policies and technologies where the safe choice is the easy one, and where maintaining privacy doesn’t automatically mean giving up on convenience and better service. Because data is permanent but leadership is not, I believe that the solution isn’t to expect people to outmaneuver the system that exploits them but to build one that is worthy of their trust. Sandra Matz is a professor of business at Columbia University. Distributed by The Conversation and The Associated Press.