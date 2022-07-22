Progress on MBE contracting limited without enforcement

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

This year’s General Assembly session ended without changes to the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program, despite a $500,000 study that identified a host of problems. Tomás Ávila, who oversees the program as associate director for the R.I. Office of Diversity, Equity and Opportunity, nonetheless told PBN he sees improvements in compliance and growing support in…