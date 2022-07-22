Progress on MBE contracting limited without enforcement

By
-
MAKING GAINS: Tomás Ávila sees growing support for the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program, which he oversees, but acknowledges better enforcement is needed. PBN FILE PHOTO/ MIKE SKORSKI
This year’s General Assembly session ended without changes to the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program, despite a $500,000 study that identified a host of problems. Tomás Ávila, who oversees the program as associate director for the R.I. Office of Diversity, Equity and Opportunity, nonetheless told PBN he sees improvements in compliance and growing support in…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR