Proposed PPP tax ignores ongoing pandemic threat

By
MIXED SIGNALS: Gov. Daniel J. McKee has earned a reputation as an advocate for small businesses but has angered many of them with a budget proposal to tax Paycheck Protection Program loans over $150,000. The plan would generate about $67.7 million in general revenue over two fiscal years. / AP PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE
Rhode Island’s leading small-business advocate as lieutenant governor has sent mixed signals to that constituency since taking over as governor last month. On April 12, Gov. Daniel J. McKee unveiled a $20 million grant program for small businesses, using 2020 funding from federal pandemic relief. Programs that directly target the state’s most struggling small businesses…

