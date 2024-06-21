Protect your culture

We’ve built a strong working atmosphere at BankRI. Here are some keys to our success:Most of our employees are senior and have worked together for some time. They are self-motivated, helpful to each other and truly enjoy being around one another. As a result, a true team atmosphere exists without professional jealousy. At BankRI, we are very protective of our culture and, as a result, are extremely selective in our hiring process.Whether in good times or in a challenging environment, we constantly communicate with our teams. Providing direct reports with a constant stream of information and informing them as to why a decision was made is extremely important and ensures they understand where the company stands at all times. This allows them to communicate more effectively with their teams and ensures proper messaging. I also communicate with our entire organization.Be invested in solving problems – don’t leave it to others. By engaging in the solutions process, your team will be more forthcoming when issues arise and more likely to have a solution in hand.Don’t ask anyone to do anything that you wouldn’t do. By understanding the processes that your teams must navigate daily, you will ensure a better work environment.