Providence awards $1M in Early Learning Infrastructure Support Program grants

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four child care centers received $1 million in total grants from the city’s Early Learning Infrastructure Support Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island announced Thursday.
This program was funded by the city’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding and designed to support early learning facilities and particularly family childcare providers through the deep economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients received planning and feasibility grants to develop plans for space renovations as well as conduct assessments of overall suitability of spaces, address urgent health and safety conditions, help providers come into compliance with current licensing regulations and support capital building improvements.
“High-quality early education can have some of the biggest impacts on the long-term outcomes of students, which is why I want every Providence family and child to have these opportunities available to them,” Smiley said in a statement. “The grants we are awarding today will help some of our early learning child care providers combat the financial impacts of COVID and improve the quality and safety of their facilities.”
The following 16 home-based child care providers received $425,000 in total grants:
- Anadilia Home Daycare
- Derek Daycare
- Reyna Home Daycare
- K&Y Home Daycare
- Flor Home Daycare
- Sagrado Corazó
- Carmen Home Daycare
- Daycare Estrella
- Luisa Carrasco
- Altagracia Home Daycare
- Rishell Home Daycare
- Nana’s Home Daycare
- Las Avispitas
- Ortiz Home Daycare
- Arcoiris Home Daycare
- Camila’s Home Daycare
The following eight center-based providers received $667,441 in total grants:
- Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center
- Capital City Community Center
- Meeting Street Early Learning Center
- Federal Hill House Association
- West Side Montessori
- Children’s Friend & Service (three locations)
