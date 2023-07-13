Providence awards $1M in Early Learning Infrastructure Support Program grants

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four child care centers received $1 million in total grants from the city’s Early Learning Infrastructure Support Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island announced Thursday.

This program was funded by the city’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding and designed to support early learning facilities and particularly family childcare providers through the deep economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients received planning and feasibility grants to develop plans for space renovations as well as conduct assessments of overall suitability of spaces, address urgent health and safety conditions, help providers come into compliance with current licensing regulations and support capital building improvements.

“High-quality early education can have some of the biggest impacts on the long-term outcomes of students, which is why I want every Providence family and child to have these opportunities available to them,” Smiley said in a statement. “The grants we are awarding today will help some of our early learning child care providers combat the financial impacts of COVID and improve the quality and safety of their facilities.”

The following 16 home-based child care providers received $425,000 in total grants:

Anadilia Home Daycare

Derek Daycare

Reyna Home Daycare

K&Y Home Daycare

Flor Home Daycare

Sagrado Corazó

Carmen Home Daycare

Daycare Estrella

Luisa Carrasco

Altagracia Home Daycare

Rishell Home Daycare

Nana’s Home Daycare

Las Avispitas

Ortiz Home Daycare

Arcoiris Home Daycare

Camila’s Home Daycare

The following eight center-based providers received $667,441 in total grants:

Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center

Capital City Community Center

Meeting Street Early Learning Center

Federal Hill House Association

West Side Montessori

Children’s Friend & Service (three locations)