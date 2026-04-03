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PROVIDENCE – The City Council gave first approval Thursday night to a controversial rent-stabilization ordinance in a 9-6 vote. The ordinance would cap annual rent hikes at 4% for many households, with exemptions intended to account for the city’s specific housing needs. Thursday’s approval marked the first time in city history the council has passed

PROVIDENCE – The City Council gave first approval Thursday night to a controversial rent-stabilization ordinance in a 9-6 vote.

The ordinance would cap annual rent hikes at 4% for many households, with exemptions intended to account for the city’s specific housing needs.

Thursday's approval marked the first time in city history the council has passed a measure aimed at limiting rent increases.

If enacted, the ordinance would mark one of the most significant housing-policy changes in Providence in decades, creating new rules for landlords and a measure of predictability for tenants struggling with fast-rising rents.

A second vote, scheduled for April 16, is required before it can be sent to Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s desk.

Supporters say the ordinance reflects growing public demand for relief from rising housing costs.

Council President Rachel Miller cited a new poll, released April 2, showing 74% of likely Democratic voters in Providence support rent stabilization.

“This poll confirms what we have heard throughout this process,” Miller said. “Providence renters are demanding stability, predictability, and fairness in the rental market."

But the council’s first approval now sets up a potential veto showdown with Smiley.

After it was first proposed in January, Smiley signaled he would veto earlier versions of the ordinance, leaving uncertain whether the council could override a potential veto.

Opponents, including business and real estate groups, have argued rent caps could discourage new housing development and investment.

On Thursday, Miller acknowledged that Smiley had stated publicly that he would veto the ordinance before it was even introduced.

"I am sure the debate will continue as we head towards second passage on April 16," she said. On Friday, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office said the administration shares the goal of improving housing affordability but remains opposed to rent control, arguing it could ultimately drive rents higher and place added burdens on homeowners.

Spokesperson Josh Estrella said the mayor also has concerns about how the policy would be implemented. “If passed, Mayor Smiley intends to veto,” Estrella said.

(UPDATE: Comments from Mayor's office added in 14th, 15th and 16th paragraphs.)