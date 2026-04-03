Providence City Council approves first passage of rent-stabilization ordinance

Updated at 3:11 p.m.

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PROVIDENCE CITY Council approved a first vote on a historic rent-stabilization ordinance Thursday that would cap annual rent increases at 4%. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – The City Council gave first approval Thursday night to a controversial rent-stabilization ordinance in a 9-6 vote. The ordinance would cap annual rent hikes at 4% for many households, with exemptions intended to account for the city’s specific housing needs. Thursday’s approval marked the first time in city history the council has passed

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