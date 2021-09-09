Providence City Council proposes budget amendments that could oust Elorza’s new Providence Police appointee

PROVIDENCE – Unhappy with Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s appointment of a city administrator with no law enforcement experience to a newly created Providence Police Department role, the Providence City Council is taking matters into their own hands.

Council President John J. Igliozzi said in an interview on Thursday that the council has resubmitted the fiscal 2022 budget articles detailing the classification and payment of city employees.

Rather than the single Providence Police Community Relations and Diversionary Services major included in the original spending plan, the amended articles would split the position into two: a civilian, community relations role and a fifth police major with a law enforcement background. If approved by the majority of the council, ten of whom already signed on to a letter to Elorza backing the idea, Igliozzi hopes to re-advertise and seek applications for both positions.

This would mean Michael Stephens, who Elorza last week named to the original community relations major role, would have to reapply and could be ousted for a different candidate. His original salary, set at the typical range for city police majors between $116,000 to $137,000, might also change, although the amount has not yet been determined, Igliozzi said. Another salary would be added for a fifth police major.

- Advertisement -

The council can shift appropriations within the already-approved spending plan as long as the bottom line stays the same. The additional funding for the second position could come from unspent areas of the budget, such as several of the canceled festivals, or potentially, federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, Igliozzi said.

Stephens declined to comment on whether he would still be interested in applying again for the reclassified position, assuming the changes are passed.

Stephens, a Providence native who has headed the recreation department since 2015, was chosen from among 43 candidates who applied for the new police position. The decision quickly drew criticism from a number of lawmakers and local and national law enforcement organizations, who were concerned with Stephens’ lack of law enforcement experience.

The position was created to help bridge the gap between existing officers and the community while also helping redirect emergency calls better suited to mental health and social service professionals away from law enforcement. The role also included responsibilities for supervising the police academy as well as promotion and testing for internal officers and choosing new recruits.

Elorza in multiple emailed statements has continued to defend his decision, which he said was made with input from Police Chief Hugh T. Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday about the council’s move to reclassify and divide the position and require Stephens to reapply.

Igliozzi on Thursday said he wanted the mayor’s input, as well as that of Clements and Paré. However, he reiterated criticism that the mayor’s decision defied previous understandings that the role was to be filled by an existing officer, not a civilian.

“What the mayor did was throw the bar away and lower it so you don’t have to have any training,” he said.

He said the amendments to the budget articles ensure that the mayor “will not be able to appoint a janitor of city hall to become a police major.”

Whether the city will be able to make good on its original plan to promote an existing Providence police officer of color to the role of major, Igliozzi was unsure, deferring to the city’s legal and human resources departments on the constraints of hiring. While he was not opposed to Stephens filling the civilian role, he said it was “only fair” to reopen the position so other non-law enforcement candidates could also apply.

The city council is expected to receive the amended budget articles at its meeting on Sept. 16 before referring the changes to the Finance Committee for a recommendation. Igliozzi said he hoped to have the proposed changes approved by the end of the month.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.