Providence clerk resigns amid harassment allegations

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Council’s top clerk has left the job amid allegations of workplace harassment and bullying.

City Clerk Shawn Selleck submitted his resignation Monday, effective immediately, according to a release from the City Council. Selleck’s resignation comes shortly after the findings of an independent investigation which alleged he created a “toxic work environment.”

The council had already begun the process to oust Selleck, voting in October to bring charges against him based on the independent investigation that described how Selleck violated city conduct policies “through a pattern of bullying, confrontational, and intimidating behavior.”

The council was slated to hold a public hearing this week in which Selleck, his three, female deputy clerks and a series of other city staff were slated to testify on the charges. With Selleck’s resignation, that hearing is off, as is the council vote that could have followed.

Per the city charter, the council can dismiss its administrative staff by a two-thirds vote.

“This situation has once again demonstrated the incredible courage and strength it takes for victims of alleged abuse and harassment to come forward,” Council President John J. Igliozzi said in a statement. “The situation has also brought to light serious questions about how workplace bullying and harassment complaints are handled in the city and the inequity and restraints involved in disciplining and firing appointed officers, even in egregious cases of alleged misbehavior.”

Selleck previously refuted the allegations as politically motivated, pointing to his highlighting his commitment to transparency as the source of the disagreement.

Prior to the investigation, Selleck had been at odds with the council, and was temporarily placed on administrative leave in June, WPRI-TV CBS 12 first reported. Selleck was later reinstated following an internal city human resources investigation which found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Selleck was appointed to a four-year term as city clerk in 2019.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.