Providence College launches AdvantEdge NIL program

PROVIDENCE – Student athletes at Providence College will now have assistance in monetizing their name, image and likeness.

The college has tabbed Opendorse to launch the AdvantEdge program, which will offer PC’s athletes education, protection and monetization of their names, images and likeness.

The program has come to fruition after the National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted new rules in which athletes can profit off of their likeness while participating in college sports.

The college said the AdvantEdge program will provide student athletes with value assessments, live consultation sessions with industry leaders and on-demand access to the NIL Masterclass, which will have experts on brand building, monetization and financial literacy.

Multiple PC coaches have endorsed the program.

Men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley said Opendorse will help student athletes at the college with the complexities of the new name, image and likeness legislation from the NCAA, while women’s basketball coach Jim Crowley said PC’s players will be positioned well with the education and resources they need to build their brand and take advantage of multiple opportunities that are ahead of them.

