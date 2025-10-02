Providence Community Electricity Program default winter rate to drop 10%

By
-
THE DEFAULT winter supply rate for Providence Community Electricity Program residential and commercial customers will be 10% lower than last year, city officials announced Tuesday. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/JOHN ANTCZAK

PROVIDENCE – The default winter supply rate for Providence Community Electricity Program residential and commercial customers will be 14.69 cents per kilowatt hour, down 10% from last year. The new default rate announced Tuesday remains below Rhode Island Energy’s Last Resort Service, which will be 14.77 cents per kilowatt hour for residential customers during the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display