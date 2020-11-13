Providence Journal Executive Editor Rosenberg to retire Dec. 1

PROVIDENCE – Alan Rosenberg, executive editor of The Providence Journal, will retire effective Dec. 1, The Providence Journal reported on Friday.
Rosenberg worked for the Journal for 43 years, and is taking an early-retirement option offered by Gannett Co. that he called a “great offer.”
He has served as executive editor since May 2017.
The company said it will conduct a search for his successor.
