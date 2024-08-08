Providence law firm Adler Pollock & Sheehan moves headquarters to heart of downtown

PROVIDENCE – The long-standing, high-profile Providence-based law firm Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC recently moved its headquarters to a new office in the heart of downtown, signing a 10-year lease and creating what it describes as a technology-driven, collaborative space for around 90 employees and their clients.

Adler Pollock & Sheehan, operating in the city since its establishment in 1960, recently announced its relocation from the One Citizens Plaza on the outskirts of downtown to the 16th floor of 100 Westminster St., which is the flagship office building of real estate investment and management firm Paolino Properties LP.

“This move reflects our commitment to the capital city and positions us to better serve our clients with enhanced facilities and technology,” said Adler Pollock & Sheehan managing partner Bob Brooks, calling the move a strategic shift “from a little bit of an island into the heart of the capital city.”

The 16th floor of the property is being transformed into a “dynamic workspace that fosters collaboration and innovation,” according to an announcement about the new downtown headquarters. Adler Pollock & Sheehan said the new office features soundproof meeting spaces and a technology setup allowing for digital meetings to be held under the backdrop of an AP&S-branded wall.

The new office also features a dedicated café area, and collaborative “huddle spaces” meant for convenient, easily organized meetings in service to the firm’s clients, according to the law firm.

Joseph R. Paolino Jr., owner and managing partner of Paolino Properties, called it a perfect match for his 100 Westminster St. building, which is located right next to the city’s iconic “Superman” building.

“This move not only elevates the professional landscape of our building but also reinforces our dedication to providing premier spaces for leading businesses,” Paolino said. “We look forward to supporting their continued success and contributing to the vibrant growth of our downtown.”

Before this, Adler Pollock & Sheehan operated for 20 years out of One Citizens Plaza, the corporate headquarters for Citizens Financial Group Inc., occupying the eighth floor.

While 88 Adler Pollock & Sheehan employees are now working at the downtown location, the company employs a total of 110 people, with other office locations in Newport, Boston and Manchester, N.H.

“The relocation to 100 Westminster St. represents an exciting new chapter for Adler Pollock & Sheehan, reinforcing our position as a leader in the legal community and strengthens our commitment to serving our clients with excellence,” Brooks said.

