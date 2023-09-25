Providence man sentenced 30 months for robbing 5 banks

PROVIDENCE – A city man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for robbing five banks across the state over five weeks in early 2022, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Monday.

Dashawn Diaz, 24, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery on March 2, admitting that he robbed a Providence branch of Santander Bank of $7,100 on Jan. 12, 2022; a Providence branch of Citizens Bank of approximately $2,700 on Jan. 13, 2022; a Pawtucket branch of Citizens Bank of $952 on Jan. 14, 2022; a Santander Bank branch in Providence of $2,348 on Feb. 1, 2022; and a TD Bank branch in East Providence of $3,167 on Feb. 8, 2022.

Diaz admitted to prosecutors he presented a note to a teller at each location that he was robbing the bank, including telling one teller, “Hurry! Big bills only” during one of the heists.

In addition to the jail time, Diaz was ordered to pay restitution to the banks totaling $15,807.

