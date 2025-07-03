Providence recreation director resigns

Deadline extended to July 2nd Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PROVIDENCE – The city is looking for a new leader of its recreation department. Stephen Grace, Providence’s recreation department director, has resigned from his role and his last day on the job will be July 11, Samara Pinto, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office said in a statement. The position will be posted

Stephen Grace, Providence's recreation department director, has resigned from his role and his last day on the job will be July 11, Samara Pinto, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office said in a statement. The position will be posted on the city’s website for those who are interested to apply.

Pinto declined to answer why Grace resigned, noting the office doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

“Director Grace has made impactful contributions to the Providence Recreation Department and the broader community during his time here and the City is grateful for all his hard work,” Pinto said.

Grace has led the city’s recreation department since January 2023. He had previously served as coordinator of student support for Providence Public Schools and held several different roles in Boston Public Schools.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.