Providence recreation director resigns

STEPHEN GRACE, Providence’s recreation department director, has resigned from his role and his last day on the job will be July 11, Samara Pinto, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office said in a statement. The position will be posted on the city’s website for those who are interested to apply. /COURTESY CITY OF PROVIDENCE

PROVIDENCE – The city is looking for a new leader of its recreation department. Stephen Grace, Providence's recreation department director, has resigned from his role and his last day on the job will be July 11, Samara Pinto, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley's office said in a statement. The position will be posted on the city's website for those who are interested to apply.

