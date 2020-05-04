Providence reopens some city streets to vehicle traffic after hearing from residents, businesses

PROVIDENCE – Facing criticism from residents and business owners, Providence has reopened parts of three streets originally shut down to vehicle traffic as part of its Slow Streets program, the city announced on Monday.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza last week unveiled the pilot program, which began on Saturday, as a way to offer local residents more space for recreational activities after a controversial decision to close city parks and walking trails. A limited number of previously shuttered parks also re-opened on Saturday.

The streets were initially chosen based on relative population density as well as neighborhoods with the least backyard space, Elorza said. Since announcing the program, however, the city received feedback from residents and business owners which prompted the decision to reopen parts of several of the affected streets. The city will continue to evaluate and add or remove streets as needed, Elorza said in a statement.

Specifically, the following areas have been permanently removed from the Slow Streets program:

Oxford Street between Elmwood Avenue and Prairie Avenue,

Parade Street between Wood Street and Cranston Street, and

Camp Street between Doyle and Stenton Avenue

Pleasant Valley Parkway has also been temporarily taken out of the program through mid-May to allow for construction, though green spaces and off-road trails will remain open, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.