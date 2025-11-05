Providence school district reaches compliance in special education lawsuit

PROVIDENCE – A federal lawsuit against the city's school district for failing to provide special education services to preschool children has officially closed following a court-appointed monitor’s report confirming the district’s substantial compliance with a 2023 settlement agreement
.
“The successful closure of this lawsuit marks years of dedication from families and advocates who refused to accept a system that denied young children the services they deserve and are legally entitled to,” Ramona Santos Torres, executive director of Parents Leading for Educational Equity said.
The settlement, reached in August 2023, required the district to conduct timely evaluations for special education eligibility, ensure appropriate placement in Individualized Education Programs, hire additional staff to expedite evaluations and allow parents to seek evaluations at the district’s expense. It also mandated the appointment of an independent monitor to track progress and report on compliance.
Originally, the agreement set October 2024 as the target for full compliance, with the lawsuit expected to close by July 2025. However, when the monitor’s report indicated the stated goals were not met, the court extended oversight until Nov. 1. The most recent report confirmed that the district had met its obligations, allowing for the termination of the suit.
“Pre-school special education services are of vital importance for children, and it is great that they are now being evaluated for those services and receiving them timely,” Ellen Saideman said, one of the two American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island cooperating attorneys who filed the case. “We will continue to monitor this issue, as it is important that the compliance continue.”
Alongside Saideman, the suit was filed by fellow cooperating attorney Lynette Labinger, along with Jennifer Wood of the Rhode Island Center for Justice. It was brought
on behalf of PLEE and several preschool-aged children with acute special education needs who were not receiving services guaranteed under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
“We are encouraged to see the Providence School District reach substantial compliance with the settlement agreement and look forward to continued progress that strengthens these gains,” Santos Torres said. “This moment shows what’s possible when families, advocates, and public agencies work together.”
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.