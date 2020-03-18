Providence shuts down four more businesses for violating crowd, entertainment restrictions

PROVIDENCE – The city continues to crack down on businesses that violate restrictions on crowds and entertainment licenses, with four more shuttered since Sunday, the mayor’s office said on Wednesday.

The temporary notices of closure are part of efforts to enforce Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s declaration of a state of emergency, including revocation of all entertainment licenses and limits to crowds of over 100 people, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four businesses forced to close are: La Sonrisa Restaurant on Cranston Street, Masheratti Lounge & Grill on Elmwood Avenue, Vic’s Tap on Union Avenue, and Gemma’s Bar on Ethan Street. Information on the types of violations was not immediately available.

Two other businesses, Wonderland RI and Parkview Bakery Cafe, were forced to close on Sunday for violating the crowd limits and entertainment prohibition.

The businesses will remain closed until the state of emergency is lifted, and will need the approval of the city Board of Licenses to reopen. Additional penalties may be imposed, the mayor’s office stated.

The city will continue to enforce its restrictions through Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare and the city’s license team.