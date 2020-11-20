Providence to impose stricter crowd limits

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PROVIDENCE – The city is imposing stricter limits on small, social gatherings and catered events beginning Nov. 22, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Nov. 17. Private gatherings will be limited to five people – half of the 10-person max allowed under the latest state guidelines. The city will also require larger, catered events to…