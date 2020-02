Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza rolled out his Great Streets Initiative master plan on Jan. 27, but it didn’t take long for some residents to voice opposition, complaining about a lack of public input as the plan was crafted and the safety concerns the initiative could cause. The 100-page master plan proposes 75 miles of…