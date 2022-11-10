Public hearing on new Providence Place mall tax discount slated

PROVIDENCE – Members of the public will have a chance to weigh in Thursday on an extra 20-year tax break for the Providence Place mall.

The City Committee on Finance’s public hearing centers on a tax treaty with the mall owners which would cut more than 80% of the property taxes through 2048 while expanding the allowed uses for the shopping center. Council President John J. Igliozzi, who introduced the ordinance on behalf of Providence Place LLC, has stressed the need to revitalize the struggling retail operation.

The city already gives the mall owner, run by parent company Brookfield Property Partners LP, a discount on taxes as part of a series of state and local incentives offered when the mall opened in 1999. Under the existing, 30-year tax agreement, which runs through 2028, the company pays about $500,000 a year through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

The new tax treaty is similar, with the owners paying $4.5 million in taxes a year through 2048. (If it were taxed in full, the company would pay about $25 million in annual city taxes based on the $708.7 million property value as of 2022).

The new agreement also expands how the property can be used, allowing the owners to redevelop the shopping center with office, education, residential and medical uses, among others.

No formal redevelopment plans have been submitted, which has caused concern among some officials, including incoming Mayor Brett Smiley. Smiley in a prior interview with PBN said he had “serious concerns” about the new agreement because of the lack of detailed plans. Smiley also said it was better for tax discounts to incrementally increase each year to ensure the owners are able to pay the full bill when the treaty ends.

Although Igliozzi introduced the new ordinance, he also has not heard specifics of what the company wants to do to revive the mall. He said previously that bringing the proposal to the City Council was a way to “begin conversations.”

Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for Brookfield, which has owned the mall since 2018, declined to comment previously when asked about specific redevelopment plans.

The mall has been hard hit in recent years, with the shift to online shopping coupled with a pandemic leading to the departure of anchor storefronts including Nordstrom and J.C. Penney. Last year, the company defaulted on its mortgage loan, although it has since struck a new deal with a special servicer to extend the loan and has remained current on its updated payment schedule, according to a Fitch Ratings report in April.

Although Fitch affirmed the company’s “AAA” ratings in April for pass-through certificates on the mall, which are secured through the existing tax deal with the city, the rating agency also said the mall’s performance continues to “trend downward.” The mall has yet to see its operating income return to pre-pandemic levels, with profits falling 16% from 2020 to 20221 due to drops in parking revenue and other sources and higher operating expenses, according to Fitch.

The mall, which opened in 1999, was financed through a series of deals including a state bond and a tax treaty with the city of Providence. Personal property taxes have also been largely waived. The state deal used mall sales tax revenue to repay the debt on the bond that paid for construction. The state made its final, $73 million payment on the bond in 2019, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The City Committee on Finance meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.