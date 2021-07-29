R.I. Black Business Association slams state for noncompliance with minority contracting law

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association had harsh words for state officials after a recent report revealed continued noncompliance with the state's own regulations around contracting with minority-owned businesses. The association in a statement and press conference on Thursday criticized Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. General Assembly for “sitting on their…