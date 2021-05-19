R.I. Commerce seeking chief marketing officer with local knowledge

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. is seeking candidates for its chief marketing officer position that have a working knowledge of Rhode Island and its assets.

The quasi-public state agency is not using a search firm to find candidates and is in the process of reviewing resumes.

It is something the state’s tourism leaders, who have stressed the need to have a chief marketing officer with local knowledge and marketing skills, agree with.

Matt Sheaff, who has been serving as the agency’s interim chief marketing officer, told the Providence Business News the agency intends to do just that.

“We want someone that has a knowledge and expertise with Rhode Island, and the expertise of the marketing functions that we are looking for,” he said. “So, we are blessed that we have interest from local candidates.”

Sheaff said he will not be a candidate for the position. “I am not a candidate for the chief marketing officer position, but I look forward to partnering with the new chief marketing officer and continuing the momentum that we have built over the past year,” he said.

The agency’s website states that the purpose of the position is to lead the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of the agency’s marketing function. Its tourism marketing campaign has been in flux since Heather Evans resigned in May of 2020 after serving a year in the role.

On May 12, the agency approved hiring Wakefield-based O’Neill Consulting at its board meeting, but according to Sheaff, that firm will not be charged with recruiting any candidates for the chief marketing officer position.

O’Neill Consulting will be charged with recruiting about eight other positions for the agency, including a senior controller/chief financial officer, and policy advisor.

Sheaff said that, in lieu of a search firm, the agency has advertised for the chief marketing officer position on its website and the internet.

“We have received dozens of resumes for consideration,” said Sheaff. “We’re going through the process of reviewing them now.”

Sheaff did not say what the timeline is for hiring a chief marketing officer but noted that the agency wanted to take its time in finding the right candidates.

“We’re blessed to have a number of great candidates,” he said. “We want to take our time with this.”

Karl Wadensten, a board member, was under the impression an executive search firm would be hired, but noted that what matters most at this point is if the agency has a good pool of candidates.

“God bless them if the [agency] has candidates,” said Wadensten. “Hopefully we get a really good [chief marketing officer], because we need it. The hospitality industry is a huge economic engine.”

Wadensten hopes the agency hires a chief marketing officer with skills and qualifications that Lara Salamano possessed. Salamano, who served in the role from 2016 to 2018, is now Design and Innovation Hub lead and senior digital strategist at Infosys.

“We had Lara here, and she brought the agency’s game up tremendously,” Wadensten said. “Rhode Island needs a really good, connected person who knows the state to manage and showcase its assets.”

Kristen Adamo, CEO, and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau said she believes the agency does not need a search firm to find the right candidate.

“It doesn’t really bother me that the agency is not looking nationally,” said Adamo. “I would like to think there is plenty of homegrown talent within southeastern New England, particularly in Rhode Island. It’s an advantage to have someone who really understands the state.”

Adamo said the chief marketing officer position has been well-publicized within the region, so finding candidates that fit that bill should not be an issue. She did note that “now would be a good time to hire” someone for the position.

“As we start to recover it’s going to be important to have marketing leadership, whatever that means,” she said.

As for Sheaff’s decision not to apply, Adamo said, “Through this pandemic, Matt has become a valued collaborator and a good friend. While I think he would have done an excellent job, I respect his personal decision not to pursue it. I just hope that I still get to work with him in whatever he does.”

Louise Bishop, president of the South County Tourism Council, said she believes the agency’s use of tourism related websites to advertise the position has provided qualified candidates.

“I believe they will get great applicants with local knowledge,” she said. “Anybody that is in the tourism industry is able to see each executive level job that is open.”

Bishop said that time is of the essence in making the hire, as the federal stimulus dollars will be arriving, and the summer tourism season is fast approaching.

“I think they should be moving on it,” Bishop said. “It would be key if they got someone in there and dedicate funds from the federal stimulus to have a really strong marketing campaign. Right now, it’s kind of status quo.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com.