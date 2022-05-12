R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 717, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 717, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 82, down from 84 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in either an intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

There have been 470 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 165 new cases identified on May 11, 2021. The transmission rate on May 11, 2021, was 101 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 105 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 11, 2021, of which 23 were in the ICU and 14 were on a ventilator.

There have been 831,109 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 380,384, an increase of 970 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,548.

There were 9,302 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.8 million.