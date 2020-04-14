R.I. COVID-19 cases reach 3,251; Raimondo announces mask requirements

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 cases identified in the state totaled 3,251 as of Tuesday afternoon, a 275-case increase day to day, with seven more deaths, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said at her daily briefing.

Eighty people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the state. Of the seven new deaths, three were nursing home residents and one lived in a group home for people with “differing abilities” – the second COVID-19 related fatality in that home to date, Raimondo said.

Nursing homes where new deaths occurred included one at Orchard View Manor and two at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. The group home that has now seen two COVID-19-related deaths is AccessPointRI.

Two each of those who died were in their 60s and 70s, respectively, while three were in their 80s.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus in the state are up to 213, after totaling 197 on Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Raimondo said that the public should expect numbers related to COVID-19 to continue to rise, due to significant community spread. R.I. Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott also noted that the daily update in total cases was likely less than the true increase due to fewer tests conducted over the holiday weekend and on Monday, when testing sites were closed due to weather.

The governor also signed an executive order that all employees of customer-facing businesses, office businesses, manufacturers and nonprofits must wear cloth face masks at work. The law goes into effect April 18. Businesses will be responsible for providing face coverings for employees. Customer-faced businesses will also be required to take steps to require customers to wear face masks inside stores.

The R.I. Department of Health and Department of Business Regulation will be checking in on retail businesses unannounced to ensure compliance with the executive order and have been authorized to issue fines and other penalties if businesses are not obeying, Raimondo said.

While the governor’s order extends only to customer-facing businesses, R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole-Alexander added that those in law enforcement, manufacturing and other infrastructure workers were strongly advised to follow similar protocols.

Raimondo also recommended that all Rhode Islanders wear masks when going outside.

Details on plans to reopen the economy are still being developed, but Raimondo reiterated that it will be a gradual process with industry-specific regulations, with restaurants, hospitality workers and conventions to be the last to reopen. She urged residents to prepare for a “new normal” that will likely include wearing masks, working from home and in shifts.

Asked about the state’s $10 million payroll forgiveness loan program, which stopped accepting applications hours after it opened on Monday, Raimondo said she was working with partner Goldman Sachs to see if the company was willing to invest more money.

The state has extended the special enrollment period for HealthSource RI through April 30, allowing residents to sign up for insurance through the state marketplace for any circumstance related to the new coronavirus. Anyone who loses their employer-related insurance can sign up at any time, Raimondo said.

The R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Monday extended a mandate stopping state-regulated utility companies from shutting off services for residential and commercial customers through May 8.

Raimondo also gave an update on the state’s efforts related to contact-racing, reporting that a team of nearly 100 people were coordinating agency efforts and making individual connections to more than 2,800 residents exposed to the virus. She aims to make a cell phone app allowing people to answer survey questions about symptoms available “very soon.”

This story has been updated to include more details from the governor’s press conference.