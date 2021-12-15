R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,126, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,126 on Tuesday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 280, an increase from 266 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 44 were in intensive care units and 28 were on a ventilator.

There have been 692.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 1,130 new cases identified on Dec. 14, 2020. There were 505 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 66 were in the ICU and 32 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 737.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 788,463 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.86 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 206,357, an increase of 1,403 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,980.

There were 18,536 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 6.1%. There have been 6.34 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 298 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state in the previous week. To date, there have been 6,770 MAB treatments administered.