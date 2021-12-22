R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,418, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,418, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 276, down from 280 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 39 are in intensive care units and 27 are on ventilators.

The new daily case numbers are higher than a year ago, though there were more hospitalizations then. On Dec. 21, 2020, there were 936 cases identified. At that time, there were 486 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of whom 58 were in an ICU and 40 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 562.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

There have been 728.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 794,940 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.90 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 215,541, an increase of 1,811 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,015 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 23,323 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 6.1%. There have been 6.46 million tests administered in the state.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.