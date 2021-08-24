R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 172, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 172 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 115, a rise from 103 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in intensive care units and 10 were on a ventilator.

There have been 173.5 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 677,592 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 1.37 million COVID-19 doses administered.

There have been 160,565 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 236 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,759 to date.

There were 4,489 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.9%.

There have been 4.79 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.01 million individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with one improving and two worsening week to week.

The positive rate last week was 3.4%, a decline from 3.6% one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 114 last week, a rise from 111 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 195 last week, a rise from 178 one week prior.