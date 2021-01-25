R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,779 over weekend, with 27 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,779 from Jan. 22 through Sunday, with 27 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 347, a decline from 352 reported on Jan. 22. Of those hospitalized, 50 are in intensive care units, a rise of seven from figures reported on Jan. 22, and 33 are on ventilators, a rise of two over the weekend.

Cases in the state have total 111,754 to date, a rise of 2,019 from figures reported Jan. 22, accounting for both the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported 2,110 deaths related to the virus.

There were 7,994 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.5%.

There have been 2.42 million tests administered in the state to 724,367 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 59,259 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Rhode Island, as well as 14,735 second doses.