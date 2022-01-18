R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,481, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,481, with 12 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 520, a 7.4% increase from the 484 patients hospitalized as of Monday. Of those hospitalized, 40 are in intensive care units and 30 are on a ventilator.

There have been 2,880 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 505 new cases identified on Jan. 17, 2021, which was a Sunday. A year ago today, there were 415 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 56 in the ICU and 42 on ventilators. The transmission rate then was 561 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from RIDOH.

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 795,496 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.03 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 3,200 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 317,344, which is down by 356 compared to figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day changes and data revisions for previous days.

There were 15,414 tests processed on Monday, with a positivity rate of 16.1%. There have been 7.04 million tests administered in the state to date.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing rises in new hospitalizations but declines in positivity rates and new cases.

The positive rate was 18.7% last week, down from 21.1% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 552, a rise from 496 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 3,239 last week, down from 3,454 one week prior.