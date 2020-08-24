Raimondo introduces COVID-19 school support center

PROVIDENCE – Less than a month before Rhode Island’s schools will reopen, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced on Monday the launch of an Education Operations Center as a 24/7 real-time support system for schools.

The center will be staffed across state agencies such as the R.I. National Guard, the R.I. Department of Transportation, the R.I. Public Transit Authority, the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, the R.I. Department of Education and the R.I. Department of Health.

Processes such as contact tracing, testing, contingency supplies and case investigations will be the state’s responsibility for all schools across the state, assured the governor. Local education agencies will be responsible for high-quality learning, health and cleaning protocols, safe transportation, among other processes.

“We’ve learned how to do testing, contact tracing and investigation. We’re going to handle this for your school,” said Raimondo.

After receiving feedback from school districts, Raimondo said that every school will have a walk through by the newly announced “Facilities Readiness Team” to ensure that the school is ready for students and staff to return to in-person learning.

Continuous and unannounced on-site audits will be completed throughout the year, said the governor.

“This isn’t a ‘gotcha.’ If you aren’t in compliance, we’re going to get you in compliance,” said Raimondo.

“We’re ready.”

A final announcement about the level of in-person learning that will be conducted at school will be conducted on Monday, according to the governor, after a thorough evaluation of the data and where the state stands on five reopening metrics.

“I’m highly confident that we will be able to make this announcement,” said Raimondo of bringing students back for in-person learning.

According to Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education for the State of Rhode Island Angelica Infante-Green, 5,000 out of the 24,000 parents in Providence opted out of in-person learning. She said in other districts, 50% of parents are opting out of in-person. learning, but did not say which districts these were. In a portion of cases, she said parents are asking for their children to move into other districts.

“The average parent has seen their kids suffer,” said Raimondo of students who struggled with distance learning.

Private schools can re-open before Sept. 14, according to Raimondo, if reopening plans have been approved by the state.

The governor said reopening plans will continuously be updated on the Back2SchoolRI.com website.

Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls do not currently meet all five metrics to reopen its schools if the decisions were to be made on Monday, according to the governor. These metrics were announced by Raimondo on July 29.

The governor’s press conference comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 259 from Aug. 21 through Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 21,302 to date, an increase of 280 from figures reported on Aug. 21, accounting for both day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases was 86.

There have been five more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island reported since the state’s last update on Aug. 21, with deaths in the state now totaling 1,035.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 80, a decline from 87 a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 11 were in an intensive care unit and four were on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 84.

There were 3,508 tests conducted Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 1.1%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 1.9%. To date, there have been 473,670 COVID-19 tests administered in Rhode Island.

“That is excellent. [The percent positive rate of] 1.1% should make you feel confident that we are doing things well here in Rhode Island,” said Raimondo.

In addition, Raimondo said that the state asked and received the additional $300 in unemployment benefits for three weeks from FEMA for those who are still left jobless in Rhode Island. According to Raimondo, those already receiving unemployment benefits in the state, will receive a one-time $900 check in the next two to three weeks.

“This is temporary. And I am calling on the Trump administration to make it permanent or do more,” said Raimondo.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s press conference.