R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,701 with 15 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,701 on Tuesday with 15 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 547, a 5.2% increase from the 520 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 42 are in intensive care units and 31 are on ventilators.

There have been 2,684.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 490 new cases identified on Jan. 18, 2021, which was a Monday. A year ago today, there were 424 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 55 in the ICU and 40 were on ventilators. The transmission rate then was 519.5 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 796,238 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.04 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 3,215 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 320,617, which was up by 3,273 compared with figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There were 21,346 tests processed on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 12.7%. There have been 7.06 million tests administered in the state to date.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 444 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state in the previous week. To date, there have been 8,719 MAB treatments administered.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough-case data Wednesday.

There were 18,122 confirmed cases among vaccinated individuals in the state last week and 14,701 confirmed cases among unvaccinated individuals. On a per-100,000-resident basis, there were 6,083 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated Rhode Island residents and 2,224 cases per 100,000 vaccinated residents.

Breakthrough deaths totaled 206 to date. Total COVID-19 deaths among Rhode Islanders totaled 3,186 at that time. Breakthrough hospitalizations numbered 33 last week, totaling 1,588 to date. All COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 12,384 at that time.