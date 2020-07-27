R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 233 over weekend, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island rose by 233 from July 24 through Sunday, with two more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The three-day average of positive tests is 78, which includes a 102-case increase on July 24 and a 93-case increase on July 25. Cases rose by 38 on Sunday. The state also added 57 cases to previous days’ reporting, which means cases in the state rose by 291, to 18,515, from the last report on July 24.

The state has reported a total of 1,004 deaths due to the virus.

There are currently 71 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from 66 reported in the department’s last update on July 24. The three-day average of hospitalizations is also 71.

There were 2,763 tests administered in the state on Sunday, with a positive rate of 1.4%. To date, there have been 345,652 COVID-19 tests administered in Rhode Island.

This story has been updated to include details on the state’s COVID-19 data revisions. Reported cases from July 24 – July 26 rose by 233.