R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 53, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 53 on Monday, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 22,002 to date. The three-day average of cases in Rhode Island was 48.

The state also announced two more deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,050.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 81, an increase of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, eight were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 81.

There were 3,562 tests for the virus conducted in Rhode Island on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.1%. To date, there have been 530,488 tests conducted in Rhode Island.