R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 588 over weekend, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 588 from April 23 through Sunday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 134, a decline from 147 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 28 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of one from figures reported on April 23, and 26 were on a ventilator, a rise of five over the weekend.

To date, there have been 851,534 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state, a rise of 33,128 over the three-day span. There have been 357,313 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 11,333 over the three-day span.

There have been 146,960 total confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 636 from figures reported on April 23, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

There have been 2,663 total COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date.

There were 5,082 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 11.4%.

There have been 3.95 million tests administered in the state to date to 889,856 individuals.