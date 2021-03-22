R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 885 over weekend, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 885 from March 19 through Sunday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 118, a decline from 129 prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two over the three-day period, and 13 were on a ventilator, a rise of two in that time.

There have been 461,283 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 35,201 from figures reported on March 19. Of all doses, 302,419 have been first doses, a rise of 14,017 over the weekend. To date, there have been 169,381 individuals vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island, a rise from 146,194 reported prior to the weekend.

The state also said that it had identified 23 cases of the United Kingdom virus variant to date, a rise of four from last week, as well as 17 cases of the California variant, B.1.429, a rise of one from one week prior. Both variants have been identified as variants of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No other variants of concern have been identified in the state to date, however, there have been seven cases identified as variants of interest, comprised of two different strains of the virus first identified in New York.

Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have totaled 134,039 to date, a rise of 1,000 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,604 to date in Rhode Island.

There were 4,528 tests for the virus processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 4.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.4%.

There have been 3.36 million tests administered in the state to date to 831,194 individuals.