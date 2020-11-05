R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by record 566, with 8 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 566 Wednesday, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The increase in cases was the largest day-to-day increase in identified cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The most recent record for most cases in a single day took place on Oct. 29, with 528 cases.

Cases of the virus in the state have totaled 35,750 to date, an increase of 628 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions from previous days.

Deaths in the state due to COVID-19 have totaled 1,222.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 182, an increase from 169 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in intensive care units and 11 were on ventilators.

There were 15,785 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.8%.

There have been 1.2 million tests administered in the state to 450,428 individuals.