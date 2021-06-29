R.I. COVID cases rise by 15 with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 15 on Monday with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 22, a rise of two from a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, two were in intensive care units and two were on ventilators.

The department said that there have been 11.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 629,852 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.27 million total COVID-19 vaccines administered.

COVID-19 cases in the state have totaled 152,589, an increase of 22 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,728.

There were 3,647 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.1%.

There have been 4.47 million tests administered in the state to date to 953,616 individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

The state’s positive rate as 0.4% last week, level with one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 10 last week, a decline from 22 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 12 last week, a decline from 14 one week prior.