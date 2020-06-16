R.I. Division of Taxation office reopens after damage from riots

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Division of Taxation office reopened to the public Friday after a week-and-a-half-long closure due to damage from riots in downtown, according to a news release.

The Capitol Hill building was among those hit by vandalism and looting in an early morning riot on June 2. The office was subsequently closed to the public to allow for cleanup and maintenance, though services continued, the release stated.

While the office reopened Friday, people are encouraged to use the division’s phone, email, website and online portal systems instead of in-person visits when possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

