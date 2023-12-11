R.I. DOT: I-195 westbound side of Washington Bridge to close for critical repairs

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – For the foreseeable future, motorists who regularly travel westbound on Interstate 195 across the Washington Bridge into the city will have to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes. The R.I. Department of Transportation announced late Monday that the I-195 westbound side of the bridge will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday at…