R.I. DOT: I-195 westbound side of Washington Bridge to close for critical repairs

A HIGHLIGHTED MAP shows a detoured route around the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195. The R.I. Department of Transportation announced that the bridge's westbound side will close to all traffic starting Dec. 12 for what could be three months or more, citing the need for critical repairs. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
PROVIDENCE – For the foreseeable future, motorists who regularly travel westbound on Interstate 195 across the Washington Bridge into the city will have to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes. The R.I. Department of Transportation announced late Monday that the I-195 westbound side of the bridge will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday at…


