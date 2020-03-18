R.I. executive of Panera Bread franchisee laid off as coronavirus measures take toll on restaurants

PROVIDENCE – A high-profile executive at a franchisee that operates 28 Panera Bread locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, has been laid off as revenue declines steeply during the coronavirus epidemic.

Bahjat Shariff, of Cumberland, operating partner and senior vice president of operations at the Howley Bread Group Ltd., told Providence Business News on Wednesday that he is no longer employed by the company.

“Our margins [have] been shrinking a lot and the virus just added insult to pain to our company and industry,” Shariff said in an email. “We had to lay off a few people. Including myself.”

Howley Bread Group is based in Ohio, and Shariff lives in Cumberland. The company owns eight Panera Bread cafes in Rhode Island. Howley Bread did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

According to a PBN profile, Howley Bread Group had 1,350 employees in 2017.

Panera is one of many hospitality businesses dealt a severe blow this week when Gov. Gina M. Raimondo ordered dine-in services at Rhode Island restaurants closed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Similar orders have taken effect in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

While the Panera Bread location in the Providence Place mall is closed, along with the rest of the mall, other cafes are still open for takeout and delivery.

Panera had launched a coffee subscription plan on March 2 that allows customers to pay $8.99 a month for unlimited coffee.

Shariff is well-known in Rhode Island hospitality and business circles. He was recently given the Ben Mondor Award by the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce for his philanthropic spirit.

According to the Howley Bread website, he is also a board member of the National Restaurant Association, Rhode Island Hospitality Association, and Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation. He is also a member of the Governor’s Workforce Board.

