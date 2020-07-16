R.I. Foundation awards $1.7M in grants to 31 nonprofits to support behavioral health during COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Roughly $1.7 million in grants were issued to 31 local nonprofit organizations by the Rhode Island Foundation from its COVID-19 Behavioral Health Fund, the foundation announced Thursday.

The foundation said the fund helps Rhode Islanders cope with behavioral health challenges that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such programs range from offering counseling to survivors of domestic violence to helping children via telehealth services cope with the health crisis, the foundation said.

Back in May, 34 organizations received a total of approximately $3.7 million in grants from Rhode Island Foundation through this fund. The grants in the latest round range from $10,000 to $165,000, the foundation said.

In a statement, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said that he hopes the latest funding offers nonprofits the resources they need “to help address the increases in depression, isolation, suicide and substance abuse that we are seeing during these challenging times.”

The organizations that received the latest round of grants are:

AccessPoint RI

Adoption Rhode Island

Child & Family

Day One

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Family Service of Rhode Island

Federal Hill House Association

Fellowship Health Resources Inc.

Friends of Rhode Island Court Appointed Special Advocate Inc.

Gateway Healthcare Inc.

Interfaith Counseling Center

James L. Maher Center

Newport County Community Mental Health Center

Oasis Wellness and Recovery Centers of Rhode Island

Open Doors

Providence Children and Youth Cabinet

Providence Housing Authority

E.S.T. Support Group

Rhode Island Association for Infant Mental Health

Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Rhode Island College

Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts

Sophia Academy

Frank Olean Center Inc.

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

Thrive Behavioral Health

University of Rhode Island Foundation

VICTA

West Bay Residential Services Inc.

Women’s Refugee Care

Wood River Health Services

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.