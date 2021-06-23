R.I. has 3rd highest N.E. jobless rate in May despite quick decline from April

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s 5.8% unemployment rate in May was the third-highest rate in New England, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.

The U.S. unemployment rate in May was also 5.8%, a decline from 6.1% in April and 13.3% in May 2020.

The Ocean State’s unemployment rate declined from 6.3% in April and 12.9% in May 2020. The state’s 0.5 percentage point decline month to month tied with Delaware for the largest decline in the nation.

Year over year, Rhode Island had the third-largest percentage-point decline in unemployment in New England, falling 7.1 percentage points. Nevada had the largest percentage-point decline in the country year over year, falling 16.7 percentage points to 7.8%.

Connecticut had the highest unemployment rate in New England in May at 7.7%, while New Hampshire had the lowest rate in the country at 2.5%. Nationally, Hawaii had the highest unemployment rate at 8.1% in May.

New England unemployment rates in May:

Connecticut: 7.7%, a decline from 8.1% in April and 11.4% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 6.1%, a decline from 6.4% in April and 15.3% one year prior

Maine: 4.7%, a decline from 4.8% in April and 8.3% one year prior

Vermont: 2.6%, a decline from 2.9% in April and 9.3% one year prior

New Hampshire: 2.5%, a decline from 2.8% in April and 13.4% one year prior