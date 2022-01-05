R.I. Hospital tightens visitation to 3-hour window amid COVID-19 surge

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp., the state’s largest hospital system, announced on Wednesday that it’s tightening visitation policies, limiting visitors for inpatients at Rhode Island Hospital and restricting them to a three-hour window, after daily COVID-19 infections reached record numbers in Rhode Island this week.

Lifespan said the new policy will take effect on Thursday.

“In light of rising COVID numbers, Lifespan has updated its visitation policy to ensure the safety of patients and staff,” the company announced.

Visitation hours at Rhode Island Hospital will be restricted to 4 to 7 p.m., according to the announcement, while visitation times at the company’s other facilities will not change. Prior to the announcement, general visiting hours at Rhode Island Hospital were from 2 to 7 p.m. Inpatients at Rhode Island Hospital will only be allowed to see one visitor per day, and a total of two guests during the duration of their hospital stay, according to Lifespan.

- Advertisement -

The company said it will continue its previously announced policy of requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative PCR test result at visitor screening at all of its hospitals. In addition to Rhode Island Hospital, the company operates The Miriam Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Bradley Hospital, Newport Hospital and several other medical facilities around the state.

While Rhode Island Hospital inpatients can only have one guest per day and two per the duration of their stay, patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital may have two parents or caregivers at a time throughout their hospitalization or emergency department visit.

Inpatients at The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital can only see one visitor per day, the company said, during normal visitation hours.

However, throughout the hospital system when it comes to outpatient and ambulatory appointments, a patient is allowed one essential caregiver or support person throughout the duration of their visit.

“Otherwise, no visitors,” Lifespan said about its outpatients.

At Newport Hospital, doulas, who are people employed to provide guidance and support to the mother of a newborn baby, are being required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the previous 48 hours, Lifespan said.

In Lifespan’s emergency departments, the company said one family member or escort is allowed for 30 minutes during the intake process if necessary for patient care.

This comes after tightened visitation policies were announced at other hospitals, including the Providence VA Medical Center, operated by the federal government; Women & Infants Hospital and Kent County Memorial Hospital, operated by Care New England Health System; and Westerly Hospital, operated by Yale New Haven Health System.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.