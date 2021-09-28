R.I. Infrastructure Bank announces $288K loan, grant package for Groundwork Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently announced a combined $288,000 loan and grant package for Groundwork Rhode Island’s community composting facility, according to a news release.

“Groundwork had identified a promising site for an expanded composting facility, but soil contamination and the lack of stormwater management systems to control potentially polluted stormwater runoff was holding the project back,” said Infrastructure Bank CEO Jeffrey R. Diehl in a statement.

The $83,000 grant through the bank’s Stormwater Project Accelerator program and the $205,000 bridge loan will help finance the stormwater management system and remediation needed to build the facility and a vegetable garden on two sites in Providence, at 34 Fuller St. and 37 Westfield St., the release states.

“A project that when completed will allow more Providence residences, restaurants and institutions to take advantage of composting by recycling organic materials that would otherwise end up in the landfill,” said Groundwork Executive Director Amelia Rose in a statement.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.